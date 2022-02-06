ICPC arraigns ex-athletic federation chief for alleged diversion of $150,000

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday arraigned a former Secretary-General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Amaechi Akawu, for alleged diversion of $150,000.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the ex-AFN scribe was arraigned on a 10-count charge of money laundering and fraudulent diversion of public funds at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The commission claimed Akawu diverted funds released by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) for the hosting of the CAA Grand Prix in Delta State in 2017.

The statement read: “The defendant’s actions violated sections 1 (a) and 16 (1) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 and are punishable under relevant Sections of the same Act.

“He entered a not guilty plea when the charge was read to him. His counsel, Emmanuel Aghedo, moved his application, praying the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

“Counsel to ICPC, Mashkur Salisu, who did not object to the bail application, however, urged the court to grant him bail on stringent terms that will ensure he stands trial.”

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N15 million with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till May 16, 17, and 18, 2022 for hearing.

