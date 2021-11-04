DSS, ICPC arrest lecturers, students for alleged exam fraud

A joint operation involving operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested some lecturers over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB).

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

According to the statement, the joint operation tagged ‘Operation Combo’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, led to the arrests of lecturers, security officers, workers and students from some of the participating universities in the exam.

The operation was simultaneously carried out in seven states after extensive monitoring of tutorial schools allegedly known for compromising JUPEB examinations.

The operation carried out after a long period of surveillance and undercover investigations spanning several weeks led to multiple arrests of suspects including parents of candidates of the exam.

Read also: DSS, EFCC, ICPC, others to monitor FG’s school feeding program

Ogugua said the suspects were arrested from Wellspring University, Benin, Edo State; Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State and Crown-Hill University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The statement read, “Again the raid of tutorial centres by operatives in McPherson and Precious Cornerstone universities in Ibadan and Ilara-Epe, in Oyo State respectively, led to more arrests of suspects.

“Credible intelligence gathered during the operations showed active connivance of the parents of the students and the management of the universities.”

She explained that at least three current Vice-Chancellors have been invited by ICPC for their roles in the unchecked and massive malpractices reported.

Also, the spokesperson said it was revealed that syndicated social media platforms were created by the facilitators for leaking questions and circulating answers to students for a fee during examinations.

“Investigation also revealed that candidates, who are mostly minors, allegedly paid between N350,000 to N500,000 each to the suspects in the various tutorial schools to engage in the illegalities.

“The cartel, in connivance with the coordinators of the examination centres and other management staff of the institutions, deliberately allowed security lapses to enable the candidates to go into examination halls with smart-phones and other electronic devices to send question papers to waiting groups online and subsequently, receive answers to questions thereby engaging in massive malpractices.

“Some of the suspects arrested have been granted administrative bail while the investigation is ongoing,” Ogugua added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now