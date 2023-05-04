If I can manage four wives, 28 children, then I can be Speaker —Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and one of the aspirants for the position of Speaker, Alhasan Doguwa has replied his critics, affirming that if he could manage four wives and 28 children, he can aspire to become the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Doguwa, who stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, is currently facing charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance.The lawmaker however argued that his trial should not stop him from becoming Speaker because he is innocent until otherwise proven.

Doguwa who stated this while formally declaring his ambition to become the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, in Abuja, said: “I want to state clearly at this point that I believe in the legal principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty. Conversely, it does not stop me whatsoever to vie for a position I know that I eminently qualify for.

“I want my colleagues and Nigerians to join me in prayers so that, by God’s grace, we will get to know the truth of the matter. At one point, I was distressed knowing that a guilty man who was charged with a case like this would not have gone for a supplementary election and won the way and manner I did.”

Speaking on what his critics said is his lack of temperament befitting of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Doguwa said those saying it are trying to portray him in bad light and probably misconstrued his attitude.

He said: “Even as Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, I did not exhibit any high temperament. For those who refer to me as a high-level temperamental person, they have misconceived Ado Doguwa, the man who has four wives and 28 children. I have never had a divorce. That shows I have what it takes to excel as the next Speaker. I will be a carpet for Nigerians to march or walk on.

“As a politician, I want to believe that every man is a political animal. And he could be subjected to one disposition or the other. The issue of temperament is about perception. What someone may perceive as high temperament, another will perceive otherwise.

“But for someone like me, who has been in the parliament right from July 4, 1992 to date, I have successfully secured the mandate of my people. But for time, I would have brought to you my seven different rates of return certificate to show to you my track record.”

