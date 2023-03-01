Police arraigns Reps majority leader, Doguwa, over violence

Police on Wednesday arraigned the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, at the Kano State Magistrates’ Court over his alleged role in last weekend’s destruction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in the state.

Doguwa, who was arrested at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday, was arraigned by the police for alleged culpable homicide and arson.

Hoodlums had last Sunday attacked the campaign office of the NNPP House of Representatives candidate in the state and set fire to the facility.

Two persons inside a vehicle parked in the building were burnt to death.

The police had alleged that the lawmaker led the thugs that set ablaze the NNPP building.

The spokesman for the state police command, Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement on Wednesday that Doguwa was arrested in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire and inciting disturbance.

He added that the lawmaker was arrested because he refused to honour an invitation extended to him by the police.

At the proceeding, Magistrate Ibrahim Yola ordered that Doguwa be remanded in a correctional centre in the state after the First Information Report was read out to him.

He adjourned the hearing in the matter till March 7.

