Police arrests Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa, at Kano airport

Police on Tuesday arrested the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, over his alleged role in the attack on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in Kano State, The Daily Trust reports.

Hoodlums had last Sunday attacked the campaign office of the NNPP House of Representatives candidate in the state and set fire to the facility.

Two persons inside a vehicle parked in the building were burnt to death.

A source in the state police command told the newspaper that Doguwa was picked up at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport while boarding a flight to Abuja.

He added that the police alleged that the lawmaker led the thugs that set ablaze the NNPP building.

“He (Doguwa) also used the pistol of his orderly and fired and several persons. So we have arrested him in connection to murder and arson.”

“He is currently cooling off in the state Criminal Investigation Department,” the source said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now