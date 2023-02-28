Obi soars above Tinubu, Atiku in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the winner of last Saturday’s election in Plateau State.

He scored 466, 722 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who polled 307, 195 votes.

READ ALSO: Obi wins Imo by more than 280,000 votes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, garnered 243, 808 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 8, 869 votes.

The result:

APC – 307,195

LP – 466,272

NNPP – 8869

PDP – 243,808

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now