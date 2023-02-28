Obi wins Imo by more than 280,000 votes

The Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He scored 352, 904 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 66, 171 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, garnered 30, 004 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 1, 536.

The results:

APC – 66, 171

LP – 352, 904

PDP – 30, 004

NNPP – 1, 536

