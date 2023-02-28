Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi in Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of last Saturday’s election in Kogi State.

The former Lagos State governor polled 240, 751 votes to push the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to second and third place respectively.

Abubakar scored 145, 104 votes while the LP candidate garnered 56, 217 votes in the election held across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The results:

APC – 240, 751

LP – 56, 217

PDP – 145, 104

