India warns tech firms over deepfake inaction. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. India warns tech firms over deepfake inaction

India’s Deputy IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has issued a stern warning to tech companies, indicating readiness to impose bans if they do not actively address the issue of deepfake videos.

The warning follows concerns raised by cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, regarding a deepfake advertisement featuring his likeness endorsing a gaming app.

Chandrasekhar stated that the ministry plans to amend the nation’s IT rules in the coming week, establishing definitive laws to counteract deepfakes.

Expressing dissatisfaction with technology companies’ compliance with previous government advisories on manipulative content, he emphasized the ministry’s commitment to protecting citizens by blocking platforms that neglect their responsibility.

“If a platform thinks they can avoid taking down deepfake videos or adopt a casual approach, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms,” Chandrasekhar asserted.

The ministry has unequivocally informed technology platforms that failure to effectively combat deepfakes will result in legal consequences from New Delhi.

2. Nigeria launches National Broadband Alliance to accelerate digital connectivity

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy in Nigeria has unveiled the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN) in a concerted effort to enhance global digital prominence and collaboration for broadband development.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Nigerian Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, in a report highlighted the ministry’s commitment to fortifying the nation’s digital economy through robust connectivity, aligning with the infrastructure pillar of its strategic blueprint.

“The National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria aims to achieve universal broadband accessibility nationwide,” stated Dr. Bosun in a report shared on his LinkedIn profile.

Acknowledging broadband’s pivotal role in economic stimulation, he emphasized the alliance’s engagement with key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society.

The objective is to formulate sustainable business models that promote internet adoption and usage within significant public institutions across the country.

Dr. Bosun underscored the alliance’s broader goals, including fostering digital inclusion and heightening awareness to ensure comprehensive societal participation in the digital economy, emphasizing the manifold benefits of widespread broadband access.

The Minister also disclosed that the alliance would champion the execution of a national fiber rollout, anticipating positive impacts on critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

3. Google Maps unveils advanced navigation enhancement for tunnels

In a bid to alleviate challenges encountered by users navigating tunnels, Google Maps has rolled out a new feature, aiming to enhance the overall navigation experience within these subterranean passages.

Addressing a persistent issue related to confusion upon exiting tunnels, especially with GPS guidance, the Android version of Google Maps now leverages Bluetooth beacons to precisely track users’ locations in areas where traditional GPS signals often face limitations.

This functionality mirrors an existing capability in Waze, another navigation app under Google’s ownership.

Waze utilizes Bluetooth signals from beacons to transmit location data to mobile devices, subsequently empowering Google Maps to deliver real-time traffic updates in scenarios where conventional GPS connections might falter.

To activate this feature in Google Maps, users can navigate to their profile in the top-right corner of the app and then select appropriately.

Trivia Answer: TCF

TCF Stands for Transparency Consent Framework.

The TCF is an open-standard framework that helps websites and apps obtain consent from their users to collect personal data for online ad targeting and other purposes.

It was developed by IAB Europe — a trade association for online advertisers — to help website owners comply with the privacy requirements in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

