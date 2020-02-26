INEC fixes date for bye-elections involving 10 parties in 4 states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Prof Mahmood Yakubu has fixed a date for the conduct of bye-elections involving ten parties in four states across the country.

INEC in a document signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Anthony-Oriaran, on Tuesday in Abuja said that the 10 political parties have fielded candidates in the four bye-elections scheduled for March 14, 2020.

According to Mrs Oriaran, the bye-election will be staged across Magama/Rijau, Babura/Garki Federal Constituencies; Patigi and Kebbe state constituencies of Niger, Jigawa, Kwara and Sokoto states, respectively.

She said; “As contained in a bulletin of the commission, four political parties will contest the election in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency, namely: ADC, APC, APGA and PDP with Yusuf Nasiru, Danjuma Kasimu, Shehu Saleh Rijau and Alamu Emmanuel as their candidates, respectively.”

Speaking further, Mrs Oriaran added that; “In Babura/Garki Federal Constituency, the document indicated that ADP has sponsored Bashir M Umar; APC, Musa Muhammed Adamu; and PDP, Nasiru Garba Dantiye; while in Kebbe state constituency of Sokoto state, the election will be contested by seven political parties/candidates, namely: ACCORD, Suwaiba Labbo; ADC, Aisha Malami; ADP, Abdulrahim Imam Chindo; APC, Abubakar Bello Umar; APP, Adamu Musa Kebbe; APGA, Shehu Magaji and PDP, Abubakar Adamu.”

The development comes after the electoral body said it will soon meet to fix a date for election to fill the seats vacated by Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at the Senate.

Diri and Ewhrudjakpo until their inauguration as Governor and Deputy Governor of the oil rich South South state represented Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West senatorial districts.

