10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Wednesday morning.

1. Jonathan’s 2015 campaign donations under investigation – EFCC

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) operative, Shehu Shuaibu, told the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday the Commission is still probing the campaign donations for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 re-election bid. Shuaibu, who is the third prosecution witness in the money laundering trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and three others when hearing in the case resumed on Tuesday. Read more

2. Boko Haram kills founder’s son, three others for driving ‘strange’ idea

The leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, Ba’a Idirisa, has been killed alongside three other commanders by the terror group fighters. Idirisa was the son of the late Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf. A source close to ISWAP told journalists the quartet were killed on February 9 for driving “an idea” considered detrimental to the progress of the group. Read more

3. Police disband Zonal Intervention Squad over Remo Stars player’s killing

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on Tuesday, disbanded the Zonal Intervention Squad in Obada-Oko, Ogun State. The IGP’s decision followed the death of a Remo Stars Football Club player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, allegedly caused by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from Obada-Oko, Abeokuta. Read more

4. PDP chieftain, Metuh, to spend 7 years in prison for money laundering

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has been sentenced to a total of 39 years in prison for money laundering by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Metuh’s conviction was in respect of his activities preceding the 2015 general elections, in which former President Goodluck Jonathan was the presidential candidate of the PDP. Read more

5. True federalism will solve Nigeria’s challenges -Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday true federalism would solve Nigeria security challenges and put the country on the path of accelerated development. Sanwo-Olu, who stated this while delivering a paper at the Freedom Online third annual lecture, said the flaw in the 1999 Constitution had continuously limited the power of the states to pursue development at their own pace. Read more

6. REPS TO SERAP: We deserve SUVs for oversight functions

The House of Representatives on Tuesday reacted to the public outcry that trailed the planned purchase of exotic cars for members of the National Assembly, saying they deserve better treatment from Nigerians. The Spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, while reacting to the Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) threat to file a lawsuit against members of the National Assembly, said on Tuesday the lawmakers deserve to drive Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and not Toyota Camrys. Read more

7. AMCON takes over PDP chieftain, Galadima’s company over alleged N900m debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Tuesday took over the residence and company of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, over an alleged N900 million debt. The AMCON Head of Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. Read more

8. ALLEGED EXTORTION: Court adjourns Sani’s trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged extortion trial of a former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani till Wednesday February 26. The court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter after two Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) witnesses testified in the matter on Tuesday. Read more

9. Angry lawmaker from North-East threatens to resign over worsening insecurity

Unhappy with the level of insecurity in the North-East, a House of Representatives member from Borno State, Ahmadu Jaha has threatened to resign as a lawmaker. Jaha, who represents Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok, made the threat during Tuesday plenary of the Reps members. He accused the military in the troubled region of not doing enough, saying that they were busy creating super camps to protect themselves. Read more

10. Beggars protest harassment, arrest by Lagos govt officials

Beggars in Lagos State on Tuesday protested their harassment and arrest by officials of the state government. The beggars, who stormed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s office in 10 buses and seven tricycles, barricaded the entrance to the State House of Assembly and demanded an audience with the governor. Read more

