Boko Haram kills founder’s son, three others for driving ‘strange’ idea

The leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, Ba’a Idirisa, has been killed alongside three other commanders by the terror group fighters.

Idirisa was the son of the late Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf.

A source close to ISWAP told journalists the quartet were killed on February 9 for driving “an idea” considered detrimental to the progress of the group.

READ ALSO: AMCON takes over PDP chieftain, Galadima’s company over alleged N900m debt

He said: “Idirisa had told his fighters to stop killing captured soldiers and be kind to villagers.

“But elements within the ISWAP leadership were not happy about this. They accused Idirisa and three others of being too soft and that they had been compromised. They were eventually killed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions