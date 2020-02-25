ALLEGED EXTORTION: Court adjourns Sani’s trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged extortion trial of a former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani till Wednesday February 26.

The court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter after two Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) witnesses testified in the matter on Tuesday.

The witnesses said that Sani’s name was not on bank transaction records of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

After cross-examining the witnesses, Justice Ekwo asked Sani’s lawyers to do same.

Counsel to the former lawmaker asked each of the witnesses if Sani was the name they saw on the transactions presented before the judge?

In their responses they declined and said that they didn’t know him.

The names were those of persons not identical or identified in court.

Sani, one of the fiercest critic of President Muhammadu Buhari was on January 27, arraigned before the court by the EFCC.

The commission had on December 31, 2019, arrested him for allegedly “collecting 25,000 dollars″ in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

He was said to have extorted the money from one Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors.

