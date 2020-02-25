Jonathan’s 2015 campaign donations under investigation – EFCC

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) operative, Shehu Shuaibu, told the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday the Commission is still probing the campaign donations for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 re-election bid.

Shuaibu, who is the third prosecution witness in the money laundering trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and three others when hearing in the case resumed on Tuesday.

The EFCC arraigned Fani-Kayode alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, Yusuf Danjuma and Joint Trust Dimensions Limited on a 17-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering to the tune of N4.9billion.

The prosecution witness, who was cross-examined by Usman’s lawyer, Chief Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), said some funds were transferred into the account of Joint Trust Dimensions Limited as part of Jonathan’s campaign funds.

Fani-Kayode was the Director of Publicity for Jonathan’s 2015 presidential campaign organization.

Shuaibu pointed out the inflows into the firm’s account to include “N500million from Global Scan System Limited on February 11, 2015; N300million from Diamond Bank on January 30, 2015; N250million from Castillo Torres BDC Limited on February 11, 2015; N100million from Afrigate Energy Limited and N500million from Chief Emeka Ofor on March 13, 2015.”

He added: “I am not sure if they were truly donations, as some of these alleged donated monies are still under investigation.”

The lawyer then asked the investigator, “Since 2015, how many of those who made inflows into this account have you charged to court?”

In reply, Shuaibu said: “It is not my duty to charge anyone, I am just an investigator.”

