Police disband Zonal Intervention Squad over Remo Stars player’s killing

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on Tuesday, disbanded the Zonal Intervention Squad in Obada-Oko, Ogun State.

The IGP’s decision followed the death of a Remo Stars Football Club player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, allegedly caused by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from Obada-Oko, Abeokuta.

Tiyamiyu, who was the vice-captain of Remo Stars Football Club, was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle after he was allegedly thrown out of a moving operational vehicle of SARS on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Saturday.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, disclosed this when he accompanied the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

He said the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

