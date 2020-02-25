Latest Politics

Police disband Zonal Intervention Squad over Remo Stars player’s killing

February 25, 2020
INSECURITY: We are reviewing our strategies, IGP says
By Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on Tuesday, disbanded the Zonal Intervention Squad in Obada-Oko, Ogun State.

The IGP’s decision followed the death of a Remo Stars Football Club player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, allegedly caused by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from Obada-Oko, Abeokuta.

Tiyamiyu, who was the vice-captain of Remo Stars Football Club, was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle after he was allegedly thrown out of a moving operational vehicle of SARS on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Angry lawmaker from North-East threatens to resign over worsening insecurity

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, disclosed this when he accompanied the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

He said the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!