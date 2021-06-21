Politics
INEC to deploy 5,346 staff for voter registration
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof, Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday the commission would deploy 5,346 personnel to 2,673 registration centres nationwide for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) slated to resume on June 28.
Yakubu disclosed this at the presentation of INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) and online registration portal for the exercise at a meeting with media executives in Abuja.
IVED is an Android tablet to be deployed in place of the existing Data Capturing Machine (DCM) used in previous exercises.
The INEC chairman said before now the commission had 1,446 registration centres and registered 14.2 million voters between 2017 and 2018.
He said: “Learning from the experience of what happened, we have now almost doubled the number of those centres.
READ ALSO: INEC to unveil new polling units next week
“Our hope is that unlike 14.2 million we registered in the previous exercise, we are targeting a minimum of 20 million voters this time. It will take the number of registered voters to about 100 million.”
According to him, the majority of the 5,346 personnel to be deployed for the registration will be INEC officials while ad-hoc staff will be used where the commission lacked the required number of personnel.
He said INEC was working with stakeholders on the security of personnel and equipment to be deployed for the exercise.
Yakubu stressed that the design for both the online portal and IVED were done by INEC engineers, taking into consideration Nigeria’s peculiarity, including weather, for its durability.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....