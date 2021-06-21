Criminals terrorising Nigerians will not be spared – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday every criminal that has taken up arms against Nigerians would not be spared.

The President, who stated this when he declared open the First Progressives Youth Conference organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, added that his administration would not spare any effort at tackling the current security challenges in the country.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the President urged the APC youths to forge a better future for the party and the country.

He said: “As you are all aware, we are currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I will like to reassure you that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them.

“As I have repeatedly said in recent weeks, every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly.”

President Buhari also advised the nation’s youths to put past unpleasant experiences and controversies behind them.

He said conscious efforts were being made to evenly spread infrastructural development, appointments, and projects across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“To the youths, I say don’t despair, nor relent in our joint task of nation-building. Remember, we have no other country but Nigeria. It is the responsibility of every one of us to work towards the development and advancement of this country.

“So far, all the policies initiatives, projects and even appointments by this administration have been guided by equity and inclusiveness. There is actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions.”

