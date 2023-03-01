INEC to present certificate of return to Tinubu, deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will present the certificate of return to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday afternoon.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this while declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the February 25 election at the National Collation Centre, Abuja.

He said the event would take place at 3:00 p.m. in Abuja.

Tinubu emerged as Nigeria’s president-elect after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and 16 others in the election.

He polled 8,794, 726 votes while the PDP candidate garnered 6, 984, 520 votes in the exercise.

The duo of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 6,111, 533, and 1,496, 687 votes respectively.

