BREAKING: INEC declares Tinubu winner of Nigeria’s presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the country’s presidential election.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who declared Tinubu as the winner of the election at 4:12 a.m., said the total number of registered voters was 93, 469, 008 while the figure for the accredited voters was 25, 486, 616.

The APC candidate polled 8,794, 726 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 16 other candidates who took part in the election held last Saturday across the country.

Abubakar scored 6, 984, 520 votes while the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi garnered 6,101, 533 votes.

READ ALSO: Tinubu sweeps Borno as collation enters final stage

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 1,496, 687 votes.

Yakubu said: “I now perform my responsibility as chief returning officer of the federation.

“I, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 general election. The election was contested.

“That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now