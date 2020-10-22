Latest Politics

JUST IN… Buhari to address Nigerians

October 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 7pm today on the ongoing unrest in many parts of the country.

This was made known in a tweet by his Personal Assistant of New Media, Basir Ahmad.

He said “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President @MBuhari will make a national broadcast, today, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively as President @MBuhari addresses the Nation later this evening, at 7pm”.

