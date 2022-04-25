KWARA: Three killed in fight over girlfriend

Three persons were reportedly killed on Sunday while several others were injured in a fight over a lady in the Offa local government area of Kwara State.

The state police spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident on Monday in a statement, said the bloody fight was between two groups of hoodlums following a disagreement over a lady.

“We can confirm that three people lost their lives in the clash that broke out between the hoodlums following a disagreement over a lady.

“The fight was between two groups who call themselves the Isale Oja and Oja Oba in Offa.

“Before the arrival of police men dispatched to the scene, two members of the warring gangster groups, Samad Adeyemi, 21, and Abdulahi Mohammed, 20, have been shot dead. Another unidentified person died later in a hospital.

“According to information gathered, one of the group leaders was said to have snatched the girlfriend of a member of the rival group which led to the clash.

“Investigation into the matter is however in progress,” Okasanmi said.

