Bauchi Police arrest hoodlums who stormed party, killing 2 youths, injuring others

Seven suspected hoodlums who stormed the venue of a wedding sendforth in Gudum Hausawa, a suburbs of Bauchi metropolis and killed two youths have been arrested by the State Police Command.

The incidence was confirmed by Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili while speaking with our Correspondent via a phone conversation.

SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakili said that, “Yes, there was an incident where some thugs entered a house and started beating the people and the youths, they started using the dane gun to shoot the people and matchetted and wounded some youths”.

Ahmed Wakili added that, “Two youths were shot and killed by the hoodlums, those killed were Christopher Habila, 17 years old and Halon Nandir, 18 years old all of Gudum Hausawa” .

The PPRO also said that, “Presently seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda has directed that full discreet investigations should be conducted to get to the root cause of the incident”.

On readiness of the Command to protect lives and properties of innocent citizens, he said that, “The Commissioner of Police has directed the Area Commander to expand investigation in the area and fish out anyone involved in the crime”.

The PPRO further said that all DPOs in the metropolis have been directed to focus attention to the area following series of happenings in the area in order to protect lives and properties of law abiding citizens.

He also said that all the arrested suspects are already in detention at the Police Command Headquarters pending the completion of investigation.

The Command advised people not to take the laws into their hands but to always report criminal acts to the Police and other security agencies operating in the state.

Reports had it that on Friday last week, hoodlums in their numbers stormed the residence of a retired Police Officer, Ezra Yari in Gudum Hausawa who organized a send forth ceremony for his daughter who was expected to get married on Saturday.

The hoodlums were said to have stormed the house at about 11pm while the program was going on and started hitting, beating people in attendance and even shot two young men dead in the process.

A resident of the area told our correspondent that the attack came as a surprise considering the fact that Mr Ezra Yari had been living in the area peacefully with everyone.

He stressed that the area was gradually becoming notorious for activities of hoodlums who take cover there to plan their nefarious criminal activities appealing to security operatives in the state to come to their rescue.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus who visited to area, appealed to the people particularly the Christian community to remain calm and not seek for revenge.

The CAN Chairman assured that the leadership will take up the matter with the relevant agencies and authorities to ensure that justice was done to the families involved.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

