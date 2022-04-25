ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi attack, boasts of killing policemen

The dreaded Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Adavi, Okene local government area of Kogi State on Saturday where three police officers were killed and several others injured.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the heavily armed gunmen stormed the station in the early hours of Saturday and opened fire on the operatives, killing three police officers in the process.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, who also confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Lokoja by the command spokesman, William Ovye-Aya, said the attackers who struck from opposite directions, shot sporadically.

“They shot sporadically but were repelled by our men and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at Adavi Local Government Area.

“Unfortunately, the command lost three of its officers to the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gunshot wounds as they could not get access into the station,” the Commissioner said.

But in a report by Voice of America on Sunday night, the terrorists claimed they were responsible for the attack and promised to carry out more of such attacks in other parts of the country.

The VOA, in a report, said:

“The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility in a statement on Telegram.

“Soldiers of the Caliphate attacked a police station,” it said, adding that five people were killed in the raid.”

Last week, ISWAP also laid claims to two bomb attacks in Taraba State where more than 15 people were killed and dozens injured.

