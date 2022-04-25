News
ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi attack, boasts of killing policemen
The dreaded Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Adavi, Okene local government area of Kogi State on Saturday where three police officers were killed and several others injured.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how the heavily armed gunmen stormed the station in the early hours of Saturday and opened fire on the operatives, killing three police officers in the process.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, who also confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Lokoja by the command spokesman, William Ovye-Aya, said the attackers who struck from opposite directions, shot sporadically.
“They shot sporadically but were repelled by our men and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at Adavi Local Government Area.
“Unfortunately, the command lost three of its officers to the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gunshot wounds as they could not get access into the station,” the Commissioner said.
But in a report by Voice of America on Sunday night, the terrorists claimed they were responsible for the attack and promised to carry out more of such attacks in other parts of the country.
Read also: ISWAP terrorists return to Chibok, abduct three girls
The VOA, in a report, said:
“The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility in a statement on Telegram.
“Soldiers of the Caliphate attacked a police station,” it said, adding that five people were killed in the raid.”
Last week, ISWAP also laid claims to two bomb attacks in Taraba State where more than 15 people were killed and dozens injured.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...