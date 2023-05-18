Metro
Lagos PPRO Hundeyin explains why police raided Seun Kuti’s home
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin has explained why the Lagos home of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti was raided by policemen.
Benjamin Hundeyin who spoke with Punch on Wednesday said that the police command duly obtained a warrant to search Seun Kuti’s residence.
He informed that the search was part of an ongoing investigation of the alleged assault perpetuated by Seun Kuti.
“It’s part of our ongoing investigations. We were investigating assault, we stumbled on some things we needed to verify. We got a duly issued search warrant, which we executed,” Hundeyin said.
READ ALSO:Police starving Seun Kuti, denying him access to his wife —Lawyer
Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the Afrobeat musician, Olumide Adeyinka-Fusika has revealed that he is unaware the police seized his client’s gun licence.
Olumide Adeyinka-Fusika was reacting to a report that police officers searched Seun Kuti’s home on Tuesday only found a gun licence, which they seized during the search.
The counsel representing Seun Kuti also noted in a statement that there is no link between his client’s case of assaulting a policeman and a gun licence.
He said; “Regrettably, I’m not aware of this. However, a licence is not a gun. A gun license is a mere piece of paper authorising the bearer or licence to own and have possession of a specified piece of arm (gun).
“Besides, what’s the connection between the allegation of slapping a policeman and police seizure of his gun licence?”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...