Lagos PPRO Hundeyin explains why police raided Seun Kuti’s home

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin has explained why the Lagos home of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti was raided by policemen.

Benjamin Hundeyin who spoke with Punch on Wednesday said that the police command duly obtained a warrant to search Seun Kuti’s residence.

He informed that the search was part of an ongoing investigation of the alleged assault perpetuated by Seun Kuti.

“It’s part of our ongoing investigations. We were investigating assault, we stumbled on some things we needed to verify. We got a duly issued search warrant, which we executed,” Hundeyin said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the Afrobeat musician, Olumide Adeyinka-Fusika has revealed that he is unaware the police seized his client’s gun licence.

Olumide Adeyinka-Fusika was reacting to a report that police officers searched Seun Kuti’s home on Tuesday only found a gun licence, which they seized during the search.

The counsel representing Seun Kuti also noted in a statement that there is no link between his client’s case of assaulting a policeman and a gun licence.

He said; “Regrettably, I’m not aware of this. However, a licence is not a gun. A gun license is a mere piece of paper authorising the bearer or licence to own and have possession of a specified piece of arm (gun).

“Besides, what’s the connection between the allegation of slapping a policeman and police seizure of his gun licence?”

