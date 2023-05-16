Entertainment
Seun Kuti may be arraigned in court today after turning himself in
Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti may be arraigned in court today after turning himself in days after he was caught on camera pushing and slapping a police officer on the third mainland bridge.
The musician spent the night in police custody on Monday May15, as he was detained because police couldn’t complete their investigation into allegations of assault leveled against him.
According to reports, Seun Kuti was moved from the Lagos state police command headquarters in Ikeja to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for further interrogation.
In a related development, Ayo Moses, the manager of Seun Kuti has revealed that the policeman assaulted by the Afrobeat musician was drunk at the time of the incident and placed Kuti’s family in danger by hitting their car with a police truck.
READ ALSO:Sowore cautions IGP over order to arrest Seun Kuti for assaulting police officer
According to a report, Ayo Moses reiterated that the said police officer was actually the one guilty of provoking Seun into physically assaulting him.
He said; “On the said day, Seun was driving with his family on the third mainland bridge when he was suddenly hit from behind by a police truck being driven by an officer who was reportedly drunk.
“This act from the officer led Seun’s daughter into a sudden shock, as she was visibly shaken by the hit. So, this made Seun pursue the truck, double-crossed it and forced it to a stop.
‘‘When the police officer got down from the truck, instead of apologising, he was arguing with Seun, which provoked him to slap the officer. People should realise that men in uniforms also provoke civilians. Immunity is no excuse for impunity.”
