MALI: Opposition rejects transition deal proposed by military leaders

The 18-month transition government proposed by the head of Mali’s military junta, Col. Assimi Goita, on Saturday has been rejected by opposition which described the deal as a ‘power grab’.

The M5-RFP opposition group, which took part in the negotiations, said on Sunday the resulting document was an attempt by military leaders to “grab and confiscate power”.

It also said the document did not take into account what it said was a majority vote for a civilian interim leader, and “did not reflect the views and decisions of the Malian people”.

Col. Assimi Goita had earlier agreed to establish an 18-month interim government until an election could take place.

Goita said: “We make a commitment before you to spare no effort in the implementation of all these resolutions in the exclusive interest of the Malian people.”

An expert group appointed by the military had adopted a charter for an 18-month transition government to be led by the president which would either be a military officer or a civilian.

