Mali’s military junta visits ousted president in hospital

A delegation of Mali’s new military junta on Thursday visited ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in hospital.
A doctor in the hospital where the 75-year-old ex-president was admitted on Tuesday confirmed the development to journalists.
According to him, Keita was being treated for a mini-stroke.
The ex-president was admitted to a private health facility in the capital Bamako after suffering a so-called transient ischaemic attack.
The doctor said: “A delegation from the ruling military, led by Col. Assimi Goita, visited (the) former president in the clinic.”
Keita’s relatives also confirmed the visit.
