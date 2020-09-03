International Latest

Mali’s military junta visits ousted president in hospital

September 3, 2020
A delegation of Mali’s new military junta on Thursday visited ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in hospital.

A doctor in the hospital where the 75-year-old ex-president was admitted on Tuesday confirmed the development to journalists.

According to him, Keita was being treated for a mini-stroke.

The ex-president was admitted to a private health facility in the capital Bamako after suffering a so-called transient ischaemic attack.

The doctor said: “A delegation from the ruling military, led by Col. Assimi Goita, visited (the) former president in the clinic.”

Keita’s relatives also confirmed the visit.

