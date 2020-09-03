Buhari to unveil new economic plan December

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil a new economic plan for the country in December.

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, disclosed this at a media briefing on the Medium Term National Development Plans 2021-2025 and Perspective Plan, Nigeria Agenda 2050 held in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the new economic plan would guide the country’s developmental programme for the next four years.

The president, according to the minister, will unveil the new economic blueprint as the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) winds down this year.

He noted that the new plan would guide the government and its agencies in the preparation of the 2021 budget.

“The blueprint consists of two Medium-Term National Development Plans and will serve the country for 2021 to 2025 and 2026 to 2030,” Agba said.

