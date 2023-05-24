Northern Elders blast Buhari over ‘unpresidential’ comments

Apex northern elders organisation, the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari over a remark he made on Tuesday that “if Nigerians disturb him after leaving office, the people of Niger and other neighbouring countries would defend.”

The NEF which took exception to the comments, described it as ‘unpresidential’, and should not have come from the President of Nigeria.

The Forum, in a statement late Tuesday by the Director of Youth and Mobilisation, Alhaji Nastura Sharif, expressed its disappointment with Buhari which it said was “not only a bad attempt at being sarcastic to wave away the national discontent to his serial misrule, but a vindication of its earlier warnings about his leadership,” but an insult on a country that has done everything to the President.

The NEF said Buhari’s remark was a clear indication of his lack of empathy for the Nigerian people.

Read also: Northern Elders Forum says if Buhari were honourable he would resign over Borno attack

“This remark by Buhari, is apart from being ‘unpresidential,’ is also a vindication of what we have all along been pointing out,” the statement said.

“Long before the elections that brought him to power, we have on several occasions alerted that Buhari did not have the necessary skill, the competence and capacity to lead the country.

“We have in specific terms alerted that he never even had the political will to be Nigerian president except for his obsession with power and deep seated vendetta against classes of people and individuals who he perceived as enemies.

“That’s now history, at least everyone is by now aware that Buhari has never had the interest of the nation at heart beyond showmanship.

“In just eight years the man has acquired the reputation of leading the worst administration in Nigeria’s history, leaving us all poorer, divided and dangerously indebted.

“Now this statement is only a bad attempt at being sarcastic to wave away the national discontent to his serial misrule. As far as we’re concerned, Buhari can retire to the moon or the high heavens.

“That would be good riddance as no one would want to remember him and his eight wasted years.

“The statement also confirmed our long-held view that Buhari is simply a liability in leadership since he lacks the capacity and tolerance to take criticism and advice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now