IPOB alleges conspiracy with the silence of international organisations on Kanu’s detention 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, alleged that there was a conspiracy with the silence of the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB made the allegation in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

The group also expressed dissatisfaction over the continued detention of its leader as his health issue worsens despite the UN and Nigerian court orders that he should be freed.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra (lPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu expressed our displeasure on the silence of United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and ECOWAS as Nigeria grossly disobeys local and international laws regarding the unconditional release of our leader.

“We are saddened as the international community watches in silence as the health of the leader deteriorates in the solitary confinement dungeon of the Nigeria government where he has been held illegally and unlawfully detained against all UN and Nigerian court orders for almost 2 years.

“We believe that the Nigerian government wants our leader to die in detention. It is also possible that DSS has given him a slow-acting poison, which is why his health keeps deteriorating to eventually kill him.

“In what we consider a conspiracy to kill our leader, the Nigeria Supreme Court, the constitutional court refused to entertain an appeal from Mazi Nnamdi Kanuu’s lawyers over his deteriorating health. Instead, the apex court gave a wicked long adjournment of four months to an innocent man that Appeal Court justices have discharged and acquitted.

“In all these human rights and court abuses, there seems to be a conspiratory silence among international organisations and her affiliate human rights organisations.”

IPOB, however, said that it would do everything possible to make sure its leader does not die in detention.

“As the health of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu continues to deteriorate and the Nigerian government refuses to obey lawful orders and the world maintains this criminal silence, IPOB will do all within our power to ensure that our leader does not die in detention,” it added.

