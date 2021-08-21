Masari’s call for self-defence vindicates Kanu –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the call by the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari on residents to acquire arms for self-defence against bandits had vindicated its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who had consistently called on Nigerians, and particularly South-Easterners, to defend themselves against Jihadists.

It would be recalled that Masari had a few days ago, approved resort to self-help and urged his people to acquire weapons to defend themselves against terrorists and bandits, saying it was morally wrong to submit meekly to bandits without any attempt to defend themselves.

In a statement on Saturday, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful said the governor’s position was a wake-up call for Southeast governors.

Furthermore, he said it was time for indigenous nations in Nigeria to stand together and resist all forms of terrorism, noting that any failure on their part might be regrettable.

The statement read: “This call by the Katsina State Governor has vindicated our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been consistently advising Nigerian and particularly Biafrans to defend themselves against the jihad Fulani terrorists. Our leader is the man who saw tomorrow, everything he said has fully happened.

“This is a clarion call on South-East Governors who do not understand the tactics and gimmicks which Fulani are playing in their desperation to conquer and Islamise indigenous people living in Nigeria.

“The politically correct South-East governors and political elite should stop living in the past. They had better wake from their slumber and decode the obvious signals of the call by Masari.

“Let Nigerians prepare because the much talked about Fulani agenda is about to be fully executed. Our Leader Nnamdi Kanu warned Nigerians but they called him a terrorist instead of appreciating him.

“The Fulanis are bent on making Nigeria to another Afghanistan. You may doubt it but watch out for it. The signs are obvious.

“However, we can assure them that they will not succeed in Biafra land. We are prepared to repel Fulani in their quest to take over our ancestral land. IPOB is peaceful but they should not dare us or take our peaceful disposition for weakness.”

