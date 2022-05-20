Meta launches WhatsApp Cloud API to support business customisation

Mark Zuckerberg-led company, Meta, has announced launching an API facility to support businesses customise solutions for growth.

Cofounder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed this in a statement published late Thursday evening via his Facebook page.

According to the American tech businessman, the latest development would allow businesses and developers to build on top of WhatsApp, going forward to customize their experiences and respond to customers faster.

The statement reads:

“Today we’re launching WhatsApp Cloud API for any business of any size around the world. This will allow businesses and developers to build on top of WhatsApp to customize their experiences and respond to customers quickly and easily.

“The best business experiences meet people where they are and that’s WhatsApp, so I’m excited to open this to businesses everywhere.”

The development comes weeks after Whatsapp rolled out an in-chat reaction feature for users to respond to chats with preferred mood options.

