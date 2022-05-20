SA’s Happitech signs deal to boost patient management. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. SA’s Happitech signs deal to boost patient management

A South African health-tech company, Happitech, has announced signing a new partnership deal with local startup Momentum Multiply towards boosting remote patient management.

The Chief Executive and Founder of Happitech, Yosef Safi Harb, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Happitech runs a CE Certified heart rate software development kit (SDK) for Android and iOS for Remote Patient Management Apps.

The startup, which is a Top 8 Dutch COVID19 Healthcare Company, supports the medical community, health & wellness practitioners, and patients globally in screening and monitoring of Atrial Fibrillation (AF); Heart Rate; and Heart Rate Variability.

Momentum Multiply, on the other hand, was founded in 1966 as a financial service provider that offers its clients’ customized financial solutions, rewards, and advice.

Speaking on the development, Harb said:

“Since we provide the first, and currently the only, medically certified smartphone heart rate variability (HRV) measurement tool, Momentum Multiply can quickly and easily create awareness around the everyday stress levels of its members.

“We look forward to hearing how these personalised insights can help improve stress scores over time.”

Tech Trivia: What verb can describe both replacing text and replacing files?

A Overlay

B Overdraw

C Overtype

D Overwrite

Answer: see end of post

2. Google to allow Braille Displays for people with disabilities

American multinational tech company, Google, has announced beta testing of a new feature for Android 13 that will make reading and visuals easier for braille users.

Google made the announcement in a blog post on the official website seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Braille display dates back to 1829, and its inventor in the person of Louis Braille.

According to Google in the statement, the devices will help people with deaf blindness access mobile phones while people with blindness use their phones silently.

The statement reads in part:

“These devices help people with deaf blindness access mobile phones and people with blindness use their phones silently.

“Previously, people connected their Android devices to braille displays using the BrailleBack app, which required a separate download from the Play Store, or used a virtual keyboard within Talkback instead of a physical device.

“With this new update, there are no additional downloads necessary to use most braille displays. People can use braille displays to access many of the same features available with Talkback.”

Trivia answer: Overwrite

In computing, overwriting refers to replacing old data with new data. There are two primary types of overwriting: 1) replacing text, and 2) replacing files.

