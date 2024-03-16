Naira Watch
Naira appreciates further to ₦1,602/$1 at official window
The Nigerian currency, the naira, Friday March 15, 2024 appreciated further against the American dollar to tumble to N1,602.75|$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window has shown.
This represents a loss of N6.23 when compared to the ₦1, 608.98/$1 it closed on, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
The intraday high was N1,615/$1, while the intraday low was N1,524/$1, representing a lean spread of N91/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira reverses days of appreciation, tumbles to ₦1,615/$1 at official window
Meanwhile, the naira closed flat against the dollar for the second consecutive day to trade at N1,605/$1 same as the N1,605 /$1 it traded the previous day. As it stands, the naira is trading slightly lower than the parallel window with only N3 separating both windows.
The naira however gained against the British Pound to trade at N2,030/£1 as against the previous trading day’s price of N2,050/£1 representing a gain of N20 for the local currency.
The Canadian dollar also closed flat against the naira to trade at N1,250| CA$1 on Friday same as the N1,250| CA$1 it traded the previous day.
The naira gained N15 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,725/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,740/€1.
By Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...