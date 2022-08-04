Naira continues recovery at black market after big fall

Naira continued its good performance against the U.S. dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday after crashing to an all-time low of N710.00 last week.

Currency traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria in Lagos confirmed that Naira exchanged at N665 to a US dollar compared to N670/$1 sold on Tuesday.

Similarly, at the peer-to-peer market, Naira rose to N616.66/$1 on Thursday morning from N652.5/$1 recorded on Wednesday, representing a rally of 5.5% compared to the previous day.

This follows a shocking depreciation the previous week recorded when the naira fell to a record N705/$1 due to FX scarcity and panic buying.

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N429.2/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, where forex is traded officially.

Naira closed on a positive note on Wednesday, with a 0.34% appreciation against the US dollar to close at N429.2/$1 compared to N430.67/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

A total of $123.78 million was traded in the market on Wednesday, representing a 21.9% increase when compared to the $158.68 million traded on Tuesday.

