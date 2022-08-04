Naira Watch
Naira continues recovery at black market after big fall
Naira continued its good performance against the U.S. dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday after crashing to an all-time low of N710.00 last week.
Currency traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria in Lagos confirmed that Naira exchanged at N665 to a US dollar compared to N670/$1 sold on Tuesday.
Similarly, at the peer-to-peer market, Naira rose to N616.66/$1 on Thursday morning from N652.5/$1 recorded on Wednesday, representing a rally of 5.5% compared to the previous day.
This follows a shocking depreciation the previous week recorded when the naira fell to a record N705/$1 due to FX scarcity and panic buying.
Read also: Naira drops at official, black markets
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N429.2/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira closed on a positive note on Wednesday, with a 0.34% appreciation against the US dollar to close at N429.2/$1 compared to N430.67/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.
A total of $123.78 million was traded in the market on Wednesday, representing a 21.9% increase when compared to the $158.68 million traded on Tuesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...