Naira drops at official, black markets

On Tuesday, the Nigerian currency depreciated by N1.79 or 0.42 per cent against the United States Dollar to settle at N430.67/$1 compared with the previous day’s N428.88/$1.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that forex demands at the I&E surged by 163.3 per cent or $98.41 million to $158.68 million from the previous day’s $60.27 million.

But at the P2P window, the local currency gained N18 or 2.6 per cent against the greenback to sell for N682/$1 in contrast to the previous day’s N700/41.

At the black market, the domestic currency appreciated against the American currency by N35 or 5.15 per cent to trade at N645/$1 compared with the N680/$1 it was exchanged on Monday.

At the interbank segment, the Naira lost 10 Kobo against the Pound Sterling to close at N509.68/£1 versus N509.58/£1 and against the Euro, it fell by 13 Kobo to finish at N426.62/€1 compared with the preceding session’s N426.49/€1.

