Naira Watch
Naira’s freefall continues, trades at N1,598/$1 at official window
The naira, Monday, February 19, 2024 continued its slump as the local currency slumped to N1,598.54/$1 data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window where the foreign exchange is traded officially has shown.
This represents a loss of N60.58 in the local currency when compared to the N1,537.96/$1 it closed on Friday February 16, 2024.
The difference between the intraday high and low was a whopping N612$1 as it peaked at a record high of N1712/$1, while the intraday low was N1100/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira closes week on a losing note, slumps to N1,537/$1 at official window
Similarly, the Naira depreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,710/$1, as against the N1,655 rate it closed at the previous official trading day on Friday. This represents a loss of N45 in the local currency.
The naira also shed a further N80 against the British Pound to trade at N2,120/£1 as against the N2,040/£1 it traded the previous trading day.
The naira shed N50 against the Canadian dollar to trade at N1,250/CA$1, as against the previous price of N1,200/ CA$1 it traded the previous day.
Meanwhile, the naira slumped by N95 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,815/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,720/€1.
By Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...