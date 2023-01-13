NASS REPUBLIC: Oriolowo’s burden, Lawan’s rally for armed forces, and a quote to remember

Last week, the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo, described as reckless, and untrue the allegations that he stole some property belonging to the Osun State Government.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS) within the week under review.

1. Oriolowo’s burden



On January 3, Senator Oriolowo demanded an apology and N500 million compensation from the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over allegations that he stole 130G Motor Grader (005132-A321), D6 Bulldozer (0S130-A32), Electric Transformer Feeder Board Panel and Soil Compactor Machine (0S137-A32) from the state government.

An Asset Recovery Committee set up by Adeleke to retrieve alleged stolen government property from the immediate-past administration in the state had indicted the Senator of being in custody of the afore-stated items.

“I was taken aback as to why a committee of the state would jettison the principle of fair hearing by inviting me to defend whatever report they must have gotten. I also reliably gathered that this said committee failed to submit their report to their principal before going to the public to malign my name,” Oriolowo said in reaction to the allegations while addressing a press conference in Iwo.

The development does not only raise serious concerns about how resources of the state are simply frittered away by a privileged few but questions why political leaders are shy of approaching the courts to enforce their fundamental rights.

A denial of fair hearing, no doubt, will cast a dent on the said committee report. However, beyond sentiments, Oriolowo should not be in a hurry to cast any aspersions but trust the judiciary to grant him a clean bill since the onus is on the Adeleke administration to prove its allegations.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“In 2015 elections when APC was campaigning to take over, it said the PDP had misgoverned Nigeria and that it’s going to right the wrongs. It promised to solve the problems of poor economy, corruption, insecurity and others. Now eight years down the line, what we have seen is excuses. They claimed that PDP ruled for 16 years and they only spent eight years. You made promises when you knew you’re not going to stay in power beyond eight years.”

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: Curtailing presidential powers. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

2.Lawan’s rally for the military



Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim, on January 6, charged Nigerians to pray and support the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies due to their patriotic role in protecting the country.

Lawan made the call after a special Jumma’at Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

“And you know the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other security agencies of this country are working so hard to ensure that the country is secured and is safe and they do that with commitment, patriotism and sense of responsibility and duty. It is our duty as citizens to always pray for them to always give them the kind of support that they need and require,” he said while speaking to journalists after the event.

Lawan’s call deserves a buy-in by all. The nation’s security operatives have been overstretched fighting internecine wars, including the battle against killer herdsmen and bandits.

While the military may not have achieved total victory, it must be admitted that the ultimate sacrifice is for a citizen to die defending his or her country.

Answer: Senator Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev

Orker-Jev made the statement on October 10, 2022, when he appeared in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today. He represents Benue North-West Senatorial District at the NASS.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now