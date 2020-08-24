Nigerian govt evacuates 241 nationals from China

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced the evacuation of no fewer than 241 Nigerians who had been stranded in China due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evacuation of the stranded Nigerians from China (the epicentre of the outbreak) was confirmed in a statement on Monday by Elijah Odii, President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (East China).

In the statement issued through the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, China entitled ‘Re: Evacuation of Nigerians from the People’s Republic of China’, the scheduled date of departure of the stranded Nigerians from Guangzhou to Lagos via Air Peace Flight 5N-BWI (B777-300) is Monday, August 24, 2020.

The statement issued by Odii reads thus; “Further to our press release of June 4 and July 24, 2020, and communications with prospective evacuees, on the above subject matter, the Embassy wishes to inform that the scheduled date of departure from Guangzhou to Lagos via Air Peace Flight 5N-BWI (B777-300) is Monday, August 24, 2020.

“In this regard, prospective evacuees are advised to conclude all arrangements, including taking COVID – 19 tests and securing necessary exit visas against the date. Travelers are further advised to arrive Guangzhou at least a day to the journey to avoid complications. Warm regards.

He added that there was a possibility that not all those currently at the airport would be allowed to board as some were yet to complete checking in.

He said, “Our embassy here in China is executing evacuation of stranded Nigerians today, August 24. The evacuees will leave Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Air Peace.

“They are currently at the airport. But I’m informed that not all 241 may leave as they are yet to complete checking in. It may be possible that something may make a few persons not to be allowed to fly but now not sure yet,” the statement concluded.

