Nigerian govt gives update on moves to end judicial, parliamentary workers’ strike | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian govt gives update on moves to end judicial, parliamentary workers’ strike
The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the strike of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), would end soon.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, expressed this belief while addressing newsmen at the end of a conciliation meeting between the government negotiating team, and the two unions on Thursday in Abuja.
Ngige said the government had made offers to the two unions, and their representatives would consult with their various National Executive Committees (NEC), and revert back.
A lot of work went into the government’s proposal to the two unions, which substantially addressed their demands for judicial and legislative autonomy, Ngige clarified.
“A lot of work went in. We have exchanged briefs with JUSUN and PASAN.
Read also: Parliamentary workers protest at NASS gate, threaten to shut down state assemblies
“They have their demands, which they had earlier submitted. The government has given counter offers and properly addressed the burning issue of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary,” Ngige said.
According to him, the meeting has been adjourned with a view to enabling JUSUN and PASAN to take back the government proposal to their members of their National Executive Committees.
“We expect them to work on the documents from tomorrow and if they are satisfied, they should inform us.
“And you know that when they are satisfied, the logical thing is to call-off the industrial action. So, we are to receive their views on the government offer by Tuesday morning,” he added.
He, therefore, appealed to the striking workers to return to work to enable government meet the remaining part of their demands.
“We cannot do this when legislation is closed in various states. We cannot also operationalise them when the courts are closed and heads of courts are not allowed into the courts or their offices.
“We have made documentation and statistics for the state houses of assembly to make appropriate laws. So, we plead that you open the courts and state houses of assembly,” the minister appealed.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
