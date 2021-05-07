Dep Speaker, Wase, wants Sen Abaribe jailed | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Dep Speaker, Wase, wants Sen Abaribe jailed
The Senate Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe was pilloried on Thursday by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Ahmed Wase over his failure to produce Nnamdi Kanu to face prosecution.
Abaribe had stood as a surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader after Kanu was accused of secessionist agitations.
Ripples Nigeria further reported in 2019 that Abaribe and two others had stood as sureties for Kanu before he was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on April 25, 2017.
They are now grappling with the burden to produce him to enable continuation of his trial.
The inability of the three sureties’ to produce Kanu, made the judge, Justice Binta Nyako, order them on November 14, 2018, to each pay into the court’s account the N100m bond within two months.
Abaribe had also told the Court of Appeal in Abuja that his standing surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was illegal.
He, therefore, urged the court to relieve him of the suretyship for Kanu.
Read also: Some senators supporting Buhari blindly —Sen Abaribe
However, Wase opined that the Abia South senator should be imprisoned just as Senator Ali Ndume, who stood surety but failed to produce former Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Chairman Abdulrasheed Maina, who jumped bail.
This was a sequel to the Point of Privilege Order raised by a member of the House, Sada Soli.
In the point of privilege, Soli expressed displeasure at House Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu’s remarks at a closed-door executive session last week that some APC members plan to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Wase said, “I see someone as Abaribe, a leader in the Senate, championing that. Yes, there are many flaws. He bailed Kanu Nnamdi and during the EndSARS (protests), we knew what happened. Kanu then, was the one who was asking for the heads of Tinubu, destroy this, destroying that in the nation.
“But we have allowed him. He knew what happened to Ndume. Ndume, for bailing Maina, was taken to prison for not producing him, but we allowed this man to go as an opposition person.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....