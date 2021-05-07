Group criticizes Lagos APC over N2m nomination fee for LG polls | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Group criticizes Lagos APC over N2m nomination fee for LG polls
The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a group affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress has criticised the Lagos Chapter of the party over a N2m nomination fee being imposed on aspirants for the upcoming Local Government elections.
According to the group, increasing the fee from N550,000, which was the cost in 2017 to N2m in 2021 is unjustifiable.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Principal Coordinator of the movement, Mr Olabode Makinde, during a media address on Thursday.
Makinde lamented that the increase is not grounded with the current economic realities of the country.
He said, “According to the new guidelines, the nomination form for the position of Local Government Area chairman, now stands at N2m, a sharp increase from the N550,000 as at 2017, plus N50,000 admin fee for a male, while females get 50 percent off, exclusive of the admin fee.
Read also: Another Lagos APC chieftain dies
“With our minimum wage standing at N30,000 a month, coupled with a harsh economy that got worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, this move is clearly insensitive and definitely not in the interest of the ordinary Lagosian with inalienable rights to seek and contest the elective positions.
“Moreover, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission that is saddled with the sole responsibility of conducting the elections has a fee of N150,000 as the highest to be paid depending on what office is being sought.
“So, what is the justification of the party’s high demands for fees for nomination forms? Secondly, the party’s imposition of a particularly awkward screening that the aspirants are now subjected to begs the big question of veiled intentions.”
Makinde further stated that the only requirements to stand for an election have been enshrined within the country’s constitution.
“Over the years, our local government elections have been ingloriously branded as an exclusive preserve of the state where popular candidates win elections and are blatantly denied to favour the state’s handpicked preferences.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....