Group criticizes Lagos APC over N2m nomination fee for LG polls | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a group affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress has criticised the Lagos Chapter of the party over a N2m nomination fee being imposed on aspirants for the upcoming Local Government elections.

According to the group, increasing the fee from N550,000, which was the cost in 2017 to N2m in 2021 is unjustifiable.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Principal Coordinator of the movement, Mr Olabode Makinde, during a media address on Thursday.

Makinde lamented that the increase is not grounded with the current economic realities of the country.

He said, “According to the new guidelines, the nomination form for the position of Local Government Area chairman, now stands at N2m, a sharp increase from the N550,000 as at 2017, plus N50,000 admin fee for a male, while females get 50 percent off, exclusive of the admin fee.

“With our minimum wage standing at N30,000 a month, coupled with a harsh economy that got worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, this move is clearly insensitive and definitely not in the interest of the ordinary Lagosian with inalienable rights to seek and contest the elective positions.

“Moreover, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission that is saddled with the sole responsibility of conducting the elections has a fee of N150,000 as the highest to be paid depending on what office is being sought.

“So, what is the justification of the party’s high demands for fees for nomination forms? Secondly, the party’s imposition of a particularly awkward screening that the aspirants are now subjected to begs the big question of veiled intentions.”

Makinde further stated that the only requirements to stand for an election have been enshrined within the country’s constitution.

“Over the years, our local government elections have been ingloriously branded as an exclusive preserve of the state where popular candidates win elections and are blatantly denied to favour the state’s handpicked preferences.”

