Lagos APC dismisses Afenifere’s endorsement of Labour Party guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Thursday described the public endorsement of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour by the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, as irrelevant.

Afenifere and the Committee of Indigenes of Lagos State on Wednesday declared support for Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the March 18 election in the state.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, who reacted to the development in a statement, claimed that the group’s endorsement of the LP candidate was borne out of envy and bitterness.

He insisted that Afenifere’s recommendation of a candidate whose pedigree, antecedent and political experience was shrouded in mystery was dead on arrival.

Oladejo said: “Our attention has been drawn to a laughable charade called the endorsement of the Labour Party’s Lagos state governorship candidate by the factional leader of Afenifere, Chief Supo Shonibare.

“We will ordinarily have ignored this non-event but it will be a disservice to the general public if the records are not set straight.

“The so-called endorsement by a group of attention-seeking and a politically irrelevant group of people is ominous as they have consistently backed the wrong horse out of malice, envy, bitterness and political frustration.

“Our political history is replete with many victims who lost elections as a result of the backing of these people who lack electoral value.

“The most recent was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who’s now facing the reality of their valueless support.”

The APC spokesman noted that it was difficult for the group to acknowledge the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the case because of envy and malice.

“The group on the altar of bitter politics, sacrificed Sanwo-Olu’s proactiveness during the scourge of COVID-19, the inauguration of the Light Blue Rail and Imota Rice Mill and massive construction of roads across the state.

“The governor’s other achievements include huge investments in education, healthcare, the environment, transportation, entertainment, youth and social development, women empowerment sports, tourism, science and technology.

“Thankfully, Lagosians who are the ultimate deciders know better,” he added.

