Appeal Court reserves ruling in PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Shettima

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday reserved judgment till a later date on an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party challenging the nomination of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for last month’s election.

The party had in the appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/108/2023, is challenging the ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja, which affirmed the ruling party’s nomination of the two men.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had on January 13 dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

The PDP had in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1734/2022 challenged the nomination of the former Borno State governor as APC vice-presidential candidate.

The party argued that Shettima’s nomination who at the time was a senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District contravened the Electoral Act, 2022.

In his ruling, the judge declared that the PDP lacked the legal right to interfere in APC’s process for nomination of its candidates for elections.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the appeal court panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani reserved judgement on the matter after lawyers to the parties made their final submissions.

