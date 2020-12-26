Another Lagos APC chieftain dies

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos, Rev. Timothy Oyasodun, also known as Iyo, is dead.

Oyasodun died on Saturday, just six days after the state’s former Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Enoch Kolapomoye Olorunfunwa Ajiboso, passed away after a brief illness.

Ajiboso, 68, died on December 20 at his Inisa hometown, Odo Otin local government area of Osun State.

However, the cause of Oyasodun’s death has not been ascertained.

In his condolence message to the APC chieftain’s family, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, described the politician’s death as a “rude shock.”

READ ALSO: Lagos APC chieftain, Lanre Razaq dies

He said: “This morning, (Saturday) I woke up to learn about the sad and sudden passage of Rev. Timothy Oyasodun, popularly known as Iyo, Chairman, Bariga APC.

“This sad news was a rude shock, not just to me, but also to all progressives in Lagos East considering the role the late reverend played in the just concluded senatorial bye-election and series of discussion we held on how to move Lagos East APC forward after the by-election.

“Rev. Oyasodun’s death, no doubt, is a great loss to the entire progressive family in Lagos State, especially in Bariga LCDA and Somolu Local Government Area (LGA). But we all submit to the decision of God our Creator to call him home at the early hour of December 26, 2020.

“On behalf of Lagos East APC, therefore, I condole with the entire family of late Oyasodun, Chairman of Lagos APC, Prince Babatunde Balogun, all members State Executive Committee (SEC) and the State Working Committee (SWC).”

Join the conversation

Opinions