Gov Fintiri signs Adamawa’s 2021 budget of N140bn

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Saturday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N140 billion.

In his address at the signing ceremony, the governor said the state government has set aside 52 percent of the budget for capital expenditure and 48 percent for recurrent expenditure.

He described the budget as the first of its kind in the history of the state.

Fintiri said: “In 2020, we witnessed lots of economic challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is a budget of stabilisation which will see to more value addition, more infrastructure development to our people and human capital development for the sustenance of our democracy because democracy without physical infrastructure will not carry us anywhere.”

He assured the residents that the state government would pursue developmental programmes in 2021.

The governor stressed that a large chunk of the budget was set aside for women and youth empowerment.

