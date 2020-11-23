Gov Fintiri presents N140bn 2021 budget to Adamawa Assembly

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Monday presented a budget proposal of N140 billion to the state National Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Fintiri said over N72 billion in the budget had been dedicated to capital projects.

The budget, according to him, is aimed at consolidating the socio-economic development of his administration.

The governor noted a significant portion of the budget would be tailored towards the state government’s rural and urban renewal programme.

