Adamawa gov, Fintiri, imposes 24-hour curfew as residents plunder COVID-19 palliatives warehouse

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has announced a 24-hour curfew in the state.

The governor made the announcement after some residents broke into a warehouses owned by the state government and plundered COVID-19 palliatives within the facility.

In a special broadcast on Sunday the governor said, “Fellow citizens, we cannot allow hoodlums and misguided elements to operate unchallenged when we are already battling with the challenges of insurgency, kidnapping, cattle rustling, banditry and farmer/herders’ clashes.

“In view of the above, I have declared and imposed an indefinite curfew throughout the State, beginning from 3 o’clock Sunday, 25th of October, 2020.”

According to Governor Fintiri, the movement of vehicles, except those authorised, remained prohibited during the curfew.

On the destruction of palliatives in the state Fintiri said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Government has, through the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), distributed palliatives through the 260 wards of the State during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, to cushion the effects of the first and second lockdowns declared in the State.

“Two weeks into the first lockdown, with an end to the pandemic not in sight, I directed that more foodstuffs be released to the people and distributed to the 21 Local Government Areas.

“Considering the hardship experienced by workers, especially those at the lower cadre, I directed the third round of distribution of food items to all workers from Grade Levels 1 to 6.”

