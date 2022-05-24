Group rejects inclusion of Sanwo-Olu’s brother in APC primaries committee

A pressure group in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the APC Professionals for Change, has rejected an alleged imposition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s brother as a member of the party’s primary election committee.

The APC Chairman in the state, Cornelius Ojelabi, had on Monday named the party’s Zonal Organising Secretary, Lateef Ibirogba, as chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee are Adebayo Sanwo-Olu, who is an elder brother of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olayinka Oladunjoye, Bola Badmus-Olujobi, Hakeem Odumosu, Gbolahan Idris, Sodiq Ademola, Oluremi Shopeyin and Muritala Seriki.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Publicity Secretary of the APC Professionals for Change, Engr. Bayo Aderibigbe, the group wondered why an elder brother of Governor Sanwo-Olu would be named in the committee that would conduct an election in which his sibling would participate.

It also flayed the Lagos APC for usurping the functions of the party’s national body by setting up the committee.

The statement read:

“The composition of the committee shows the desperation of some aspirants to subvert the process in their own interest.

“We have some elements in that committee who have close ties with some of the aspirants. It beats my imagination that our great party in the state would appoint the elder brother of the Governor to the committee that will conduct an election in which he is a contestant.

“This is like taking impunity to another level; what signal are we giving to other aspirants in the race? This is an aberration that shouldn’t be allowed to stand.

“Our concerns are to protect the integrity of our party and the process; it shouldn’t be the business of the state chapter of the party to set up primaries committee, it is an obligation constitutionally reserved for the national body.

“If we allow this aberration to scale through, we would be creating problems for the future because other states may want to copy that which will lead to further chaos.

“We in the All Progressives Congress Professionals for Change are calling on the National Chairman of our great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to take the bull by the horn and prevent the party from falling into a trap by exercising his powers to constitute a fresh primary committee according to the constitution of our party.”

