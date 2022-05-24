Again, APC adjusts dates of Senate, House of Reps primaries

For the second time in less than three days, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday adjusted the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship, State House of Assembly and National Assembly primary elections.

The party had earlier changed the dates for primary elections into all elective positions ahead of the 2023 polls.

In the last adjustment announced at the weekend, APC fixed the senatorial and House of Representatives primaries for May 27 and May 28 respectively.

However, in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said the senatorial primaries would now take place on May 28 while the House of Representatives exercise had been pushed forward by 24 hours.

The party, however, retained the May 26 date for the governorship and State House of Assembly primaries.

The presidential primary will also take place on May 29 and May 30.

“The special convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022,” the statement added.

